x

March 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

Greek FM Dendias to Meet U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations

March 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is to meet with the U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations and the UN Security Council, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in the context of his visit to New York on Friday, the Greek foreign ministry announced.

The meeting will focus on issues of international and regional interest, with empasis on the current developments in Ukraine and the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa as well as the further strengthening of collaboration between Greece and USA in the United Nations.

On the same day, as has already been announced, Dendias is to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

RELATED

Society
Greece: 24,256 New Coronavirus Infections on Thursday, 59 Deaths; 348 on ventilators

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 24,256 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 22 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Politics
Greek Prosecutors Charge 13 at State Disease Agency Over Funding
Economy
Denied Development, China’s COSCO Takes Piraeus to Record Profits

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Space Telescope’s Image of Star Gets Photobombed by Galaxies

NASA's new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings