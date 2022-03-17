Greek FM Dendias to Meet U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations

Politics

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is to meet with the U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations and the UN Security Council, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in the context of his visit to New York on Friday, the Greek foreign ministry announced.

The meeting will focus on issues of international and regional interest, with empasis on the current developments in Ukraine and the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa as well as the further strengthening of collaboration between Greece and USA in the United Nations.

On the same day, as has already been announced, Dendias is to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.