November 24, 2021

Greek Energy Min in Cairo for the EastMed Gas Forum

November 24, 2021
Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)
CAIRO – The prospects for the supply of natural gas from Egypt and the Eastern Mediterranean region, for the Greek and European markets, will be at the centre of the discussions that Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas will have on Thursday, in Cairo.

Skrekas is heading to the Egyptian capital to attend a ministerial meeting of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum. During the meeting, he will meet with the Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla, with whom a memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed for the further development of bilateral cooperation between Greece and Egypt in the field of natural gas.

Specifically, they will examine the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the supply of gas from the fields of the Eastern Mediterranean, utilising the gas liquefaction facilities available to Egypt. Thus the gas can be transported by LNG transport ships to be channelled to the Greek and regional market. Also on the table is the extension of cooperation in the field of hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation in the context of the ongoing Egyptian tender for the concession of marine areas (“plots”).

A Public Gas Corporation (DEPA) delegation will also participate in the Greek mission.

It is noted that the European Union and the USA will participate as observers in the work of the gas forum.

