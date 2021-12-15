x

Greek Employers More Interested in Digital Skills Than Certificates

December 15, 2021
By Athens News Agency
greece office
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Following the coronavirus pandemic, businesses are focusing on ways to train their personnel in real versus long-term time, CEO and Founder of karieragr Theofilos Vasieleiadis, said on Wednesday at the 7th annual Hellenic Entrepreneurs Association (EENE) Economic Forum.

The chief of the professional recruiting and staff consulting company said that staff should be boosted with the skills in demand today. He also touched on issues related to young people’s attitudes toward wage levels and to the influence a company has on entrepreneurship and its own sector overall.

Speaking at the same thematic session, People for Business CEO Rebecca Pitsika noted that workers paid greater emphasis to new degrees and certificates than businesses did, with the latter emphasizing digital skills and strengthening them.

She also noted that replacing a manager in a business costs 25% more compared to retraining the same manager to match the skills the employer needs.

Referring to Greeks working abroad, Pitsika revealed that the population most likely to return to Greece – under conditions, including a good salary, modern work environment, and growth opportunities – tend to be young people who have up to three years’ work experience, as well as people around 50 who have completed a career and personal life cycle and are empty nesters.

