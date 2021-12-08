Greek Deputy Minister of Health Zoe Rapti Visits Mount Sinai Hospital in New York

General News

NEW YORK – Greek Deputy Minister of Health Zoe Rapti visited Mount Sinai Hospital on December 7 and met with Dr David Reich- President of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and Dr George Dangas- Interventional Cardiologist at The Mount Sinai Hospital.

One of the largest hospital health systems in New York City, Mount Sinai was at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rapti met with hospital leadership and one of its Greek cardiologists, Dr. George Dangas, to learn more about the pandemic and lessons learned in New York City. She also learned about the hospital’s cardiovascular healthcare in Astoria, Queens which is of vital importance for not only the large Greek-American population, but all the residents of the area.

Dr. David Reich told The National Herald: “It was a great honor to meet the Deputy Minister of Health and to share ideas and learn from one another. Mount Sinai has a long history serving the Greek community and we look forward to further discussions and collaboration.”

Dr. George Dangas said: “It was A great pleasure to have the honorable visit of the Deputy Minister of Health of Greece at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She went over a series of specific issues of mutual leadership and was also informed specifically on the ways Mount Sinai Queens serves the Greek-American population and the tremendous response mounted against the pandemic. She had the chance to meet a patient from Chios island on her way out of the hospital and listened carefully to first-hand experiences and thanks for the highly specialized care provided. Dr. Stamatios Lerakis, also a cardiologist, and myself were very pleased to walk through the exact pathways of outpatient and inpatient care at Mount Sinai Heart with the Minister and discuss how things have evolved over the past extraordinary years.”

More information about Mount Sinai is available online: https://www.mountsinai.org.