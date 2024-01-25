x

January 25, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

SPORTS

Greek Cup: Qualification Lead for Aris, Atromitos and Panetolikos

January 25, 2024
By The National Herald
[366690] ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ 2023-2024 / ΑΡΗΣ - ΝΙΚΗ ΒΟΛΟΥ (ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
GREEK CUP 2023-2024 / ARIS - NIKI VOLOU (RAFAIL GEORGIADIS / EUROKINISSI)

Atromitos, despite trailing in the first quarter-final of the Greek Cup against Panathinaikos, eventually won 2-1 and took a big lead for qualification to the Final 4 ahead of the rematch between the two teams on January 31 in Peristeri.

Aitor put the Panathinaikos ahead at 11 minutes, scoring three goals, one from Bakasseta at 10 minutes and two from Ioannidis at 89 minutes.

Thanks to two goals by Vladimir Darinda (61′, 90’+3′) and one by Shapi Suleymanov (90’+6′), Aris won 3-0 against Nikis Volos at Kleanthis Vikelidis stadium, effectively securing the ticket to the Greek Cup semi-finals from the first game. The rematch is scheduled for January 31 in Volos.

At Theodoros Vardinoyannis stadium, Panitolikos will play… the buzzer beater of Nikos Karelis in the 94th minute defeated OFI 2-1 in the first quarterfinal of the Greek Cup, and has a rematch to be held on Wednesday on January 31, at home in Agrinio.

GREEK CUP 2023-2024 / PAO – ATROMITOS (MARKOS HUZOURIS/ EUROKINISSI)

Panetolikos had a much more convincing performance and took the lead before 20 minutes through Joao Pedro, but the Cretans responded and equalized through Bakic at 47 minutes, before Karelis ‘spoke’.

Finally, at press time PAOK has a 4-0 lead in their first game against Panserraikos in Serres and the rematch takes place on January 31 in Toumba.

RELATED

SPORTS
PAO Signs Bakassetas

Greek soccer international star Tasos Bakassetas arrived in Athens on Monday night to complete his transfer to Panathinaikos, which is led by Turkish coach Fatih Terim.

SPORTS
Super League: Many on the 19th Matchday
SPORTS
Basketball Legend Nick Galis Launches New Website and E-Shop

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Archbishop Elpidophoros Meets with Government and Church Officials in Greece (Video)

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou met with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, who briefed her on the activities of the Archdiocese.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan.

Greek soccer international star Tasos Bakassetas arrived in Athens on Monday night to complete his transfer to Panathinaikos, which is led by Turkish coach Fatih Terim.

Lots of goals were the main feature of the 19th round in the Super League, with the top four teams in the standings easily or barely reaching victory.

January 15, what a night it was! One of those relatively rare instances when everything seems to go your way.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.