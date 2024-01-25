Greek Cup: Qualification Lead for Aris, Atromitos and Panetolikos

SPORTS

Atromitos, despite trailing in the first quarter-final of the Greek Cup against Panathinaikos, eventually won 2-1 and took a big lead for qualification to the Final 4 ahead of the rematch between the two teams on January 31 in Peristeri.

Aitor put the Panathinaikos ahead at 11 minutes, scoring three goals, one from Bakasseta at 10 minutes and two from Ioannidis at 89 minutes.

Thanks to two goals by Vladimir Darinda (61′, 90’+3′) and one by Shapi Suleymanov (90’+6′), Aris won 3-0 against Nikis Volos at Kleanthis Vikelidis stadium, effectively securing the ticket to the Greek Cup semi-finals from the first game. The rematch is scheduled for January 31 in Volos.

At Theodoros Vardinoyannis stadium, Panitolikos will play… the buzzer beater of Nikos Karelis in the 94th minute defeated OFI 2-1 in the first quarterfinal of the Greek Cup, and has a rematch to be held on Wednesday on January 31, at home in Agrinio.

Panetolikos had a much more convincing performance and took the lead before 20 minutes through Joao Pedro, but the Cretans responded and equalized through Bakic at 47 minutes, before Karelis ‘spoke’.

Finally, at press time PAOK has a 4-0 lead in their first game against Panserraikos in Serres and the rematch takes place on January 31 in Toumba.