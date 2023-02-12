x

February 12, 2023

Greek-American N.J. Principal Quits After Suicide of Bullying Victim

February 12, 2023
By The National Herald
Triantafillos Parlapanides said that Adriana Kuch’s mental health spiraled after her father had an affair. (Photo YouTube/Jersey Matters)

A Greek-American New Jersey School Superintendent who said the family of a 14-year-old student who killed herself after being bullied was largely to blame, alleging she was using drugs and her father had an affair has quit.

Triantafillos Parlapanides, the head of the Central Regional School District, submitted his resignation after an emergency school board, said NBC, after drawing fire for putting the onus on Adriana Kuch and her family.

https://nypost.com/2023/02/11/nj-school-superintendent-resigns-after-adriana-kuch-suicide/?utm_source=email_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

The board said the district is “evaluating all current and past allegations of bullying” and would undergo “an independent assessment” of its anti-bullying policies after the vicious beating and constant bullying.

“Her father was having an affair at the end of her 6th grade. Her father married the woman he had an affair with and moved her into the house,” Parlapanides wrote in an email to the Daily Mail.

“We tried helping her several times but mother’s suicide was a major reason she started making poor choices,” the school official said.

He said the student’s “grades and choices declined in 7th and 8th grade,” and that, “We offered her drug rehab and mental services on five occasions but the father refused every time.”

Her father, Michael Kuch, denied his daughter had been offered drug treatment, and said she had only been experimenting with a weed vape like other teens.

“I want that entire administration gone,” Kuch told The New York Post. “The superintendent slandering people, bashing people. Calling Adriana a drug addict. What is wrong with this guy? He is incompetent.”

https://nypost.com/2023/02/10/nj-school-chief-blames-adriana-kuchs-suicide-on-dads-affair/

The victim took her own life in a closet two days after a video was posted online of a group of girls attacking her in a school hallway, hitting her with a water bottle and taunting her as she walked with her boyfriend.

It wasn’t said whether the boyfriend or teachers or other students or anyone else tried to intervene or whether there was security at the school.

Parlapanides further tried to apparently deflect criticism and even blame the victim for what happened to her, posting on Facebook that, “There are two sides to every story and when was the last time you were at Central.”

That was in response to an angry parent said he’d never send his children to the school following the brutal bullying that led to other students protesting on the day of her wake.

“My daughter was attacked in your school and you did nothing. And now you want to blame this on everyone else except yourself because you failed and you suck at your job,” her father said of what happened.

He insisted the death of her mother seven years earlier was unrelated to his daughter’s suicide. “One thing has nothing to do with the other,” he said.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

