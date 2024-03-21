Greek American Folklore Society Hosts 41st Annual Dance

The Greek American Folklore Society held its 41st Annual Dance on March 16. Photo: Courtesy of the Greek American Folklore Society
ASTORIA – Sometimes you choose your family, and sometimes your family chooses you. No matter how your family comes together, there is something indescribable that pulls you together, through hard times and good times, laughter and tears, births and deaths. The Greek American Folklore Society (GAFS) has been maintaining this family through traditional Greek dance and folkloric arts in the heart of Astoria, Queens, for the last 41 years. On March 16, GAFS celebrated this accomplishment at their annual dance. The program began with mezedes and wine, followed by a buffet dinner and desserts. GAFS expressed their thanks to the Buccaneer Diner and Mediterranean Foods for their generous donations as they have supported the organization for many years.
The audience beamed with pride as the youngest dancers took the dance floor, and they were further amazed as a seemingly endless line of the adult dance group entered the stage. The group could not do it without the leadership of Vaia Allagiani, and the tireless work of all the volunteers.
After the performance, the dance floor remained full all night with dancing by the entire community as the capable musicians played until the morning hours.
Music was provided by Aetos Entertainment and guest musicians, featuring Yiannis Mandas on Cretan lyra, Mixalis Mavroudis on laouto, Yiannis Kiriazis on bouzouki, Yiannis Balkis on keyboards, Christos Tiktapanidis on Pontian lyra, Dimitris Stefanidis on lyra/daouli, and joining from Greece on clarinet was Yiannis Margaritiadis. They played songs from Crete, Pontos, Epirus, the Dodecanese, Ikaria, as well as modern laika, tsiftentelia and zeibekika.
GAFS invites everyone to join them at their weekly dance practices or at a future event.
More information is available online: https://www.greekamericanfolkloresociety.org/
ATHENS – Six prominent international arbitration practitioners have joined forces to launch the Greek Women in International Arbitration Group (GreekWIAG), with the mission of connecting Greek women in the field from around the globe and providing opportunities for networking, training, and mentoring.
JACKSON, Miss. — A fifth former sheriff’s deputy in Mississippi was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in prison for breaking into a home with a group of law enforcement officers as they tortured two Black men, an act the judge called “egregious and despicable.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In