December 30, 2022

Greece’s Population Reaches 9,716,889, ELSTAT Says

December 30, 2022
By The National Herald
Ermou street on Friday, November 25, 2022. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greece’s registered population was 9,716,889 individuals according to the results of the Hellenic Statistical Authority 2021 population and housing census.

The details per region and municipality will be published in the Government’s Gazette.

World Reacts to Death of Brazilian Soccer King Pele

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele.

