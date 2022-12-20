x

December 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Economy

Greece Will Use Oil Refineries Profit Tax to Fund Food Subsidies

December 20, 2022
By The National Herald
A customer shops at an Athens supermarket. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
FILE - A customer shops at an Athens supermarket. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – A 650-million euro ($690.74 million) plan to provide 10 percent subsidies on food bills for Greece’s low-income will be paid by receipts from a windfall profit tax on the country’s two oil refineries, the Finance Ministry said.

Facing a re-election fight in 2023 – after already putting up 9 billion euros ($9.56 billion) in state aid to cover 90 percent of soaring electricity bills on households, the New Democracy government has been trying to help deal with rising food prices.

But Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier backed away from a pledge to consider lowering a 24 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on food, his government instead pushing supermarkets to hold down prices on 51 essential items for a so-called Household Basket scheme.

The supermarket and groceries subsidies that will extend to food places such as bakeries will go to about 85 percent of households in the country under a staggered scale that sets conditions for eligibility.

Countries around the European Union have been announcing windfall taxes on oil and gas firms as part of emergency measures to help consumers deal with a twin inflation and energy crisis, Reuters noted in its report.

“Without any fiscal cost, we will tax the refineries for 2022 … to collect, we estimate, 650 million euros,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told state television ERT although rival political parties mocked it as insufficient.

The amount will be finalized once Greece’s two oil refineries, Helleniq Energy and Motor Oil, publish financial results for the fourth quarter, Staikouras said, the companies benefitting from earlier big increases in gasoline prices.

RELATED

Society
Greece Will Let Non-EU Nationals Have Easier Entry, Exit Rules

ATHENS - While trying to keep out refugees and migrants, Greece is going to ease entry and exit rules for non-European Union nationals who in 2023 will be eligible to exit and re-enter the country, under certain conditions.

Politics
Atlantic Area Commander U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Laura M. Dickey Visits HNDGS
Society
Ban on Sailing Still in Effect on Tuesday

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Central Park Gate Honors Wrongly Imprisoned ‘Exonerated 5’

NEW YORK — At a small patch of Central Park flanking New York's Harlem neighborhood, scores came Monday to remember the injustice that imprisoned five Black and Latino teenagers after they were wrongly accused and convicted of the 1989 rape of a white jogger.

ATHENS - A 650-million euro ($690.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Suspense mounted at the U.

JERUSALEM (AP) — An ancient tomb traditionally associated with Jesus’s midwife is being excavated anew by archaeologists in the hills southwest of Jerusalem, the antiquities authority said Tuesday.

KUNA, Idaho - December 19, 2022 - ( Newswire.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.