x

November 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Economy

Greece Will Return to Markets in 2023, Raise 8 Billion Euros

November 3, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - A man walks outside the headquarters of the Bank of Greece, in central Athens, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Accelerating a recovery even during the waning COVID-19 pandemic, Greece reportedly hopes to raise up to 8 billion euros ($7.92 billion) from debt markets in 2023 with short-and-long term issues.

The news agency Reuters, which reported exclusively on the plan, cited two government sources not identified and noted the step for a further comeback that will be five years after the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($322.61 billion.)

Greece has relied on bond markets since but is on a path to grow some 6 percent in 2022 and expects a primary surplus in 2023, in its bid to regain investment grade status and lure more foreign businesses.

Greece issued a 10- and a 5-year government bond this year and reopened several other maturities through auctions to inject liquidity, said the report and plans to repay ahead of schedule 2.7 billion euros ($2.63 billion) of Greek Loan Facility (GLF) loans due in 2023, owed to Eurozone countries under a first bailout.

“Our borrowing needs for next year are limited, especially after the early repayment of GLF loans. We will borrow 7-8 billion euros ($6.82-$7.79 billion) from the bond markets,” a finance ministry official told Reuters.

Greece also plans to issue its first green bond in 2023, an issue which was initially scheduled for this year. “We didn’t want to go ahead with such a sensitive issue in such a volatile market. We will do it next year,” the first unnamed official said.

Greece, still the Eurozone’s most indebted country, has a cash buffer of about 38 billion euros ($37.02 billion,) enough to cover its borrowing needs for at least two years without tapping international bond markets, the report also said of the move.

RELATED

Politics
President Sakellaropoulou Visits Bombed-Stricken Bucha, Irpin and Borodyanka (Photos)

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, accompanied by Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, visited Ukraine on Thursday.

Politics
Turkey’s Isolated Energy Deal With Libya Threatens Greece Conflict
Society
Greek Unemployment Rate Fell to 11.8% in September

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

15 Hurt, Including 3 Children, in Chicago Halloween Shooting

CHICAGO — As many as 15 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting on Halloween night that sent shots flying into a crowd along a Chicago street corner, police said.

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, accompanied by Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, visited Ukraine on Thursday.

ATHENS - It took three years between making and ratifying, but a deal that Turkey made with the divided state of Libya to split the seas between them - encroaching on Greek islands and waters - renewed worries of a conflict breaking out between Athens and Ankara.

ATHENS - The Greek unemployment rate fell to 11.

When NBC canceled the sci-fi family drama "Manifest" last year after three seasons, fans were devastated: The central mystery about a commercial plane that disappeared for more than five years — only to land with crew and passengers that hadn't aged a day — was nowhere near solved.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings