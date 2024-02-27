x

February 27, 2024

Greece Wants Ancient Olympia Site Used to Elect Olympic President

February 27, 2024
By The National Herald
Priestesses perform during the lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame in Ancient Olympia, southwestern Greece, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
FILE - Greece Olympics Pyeongchang Flame Lighting. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The Olympic Games long hijacked from Athens and peddled to other cities around the world, Greece wants the President of the International Olympic Committee – based in Switzerland – elected at the site of the ancient games.

That would be in Olympia, where only vestiges remain of the site of the first games eons ago, but is a revered site for athletes, Hellenophiles and lovers of what they represented.

“My dream is to have this election in ancient Olympia, to remind everybody where the Games started, 2,800 years ago,” Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos told Agence France-Presse (AFP.)

“Every eight or 12 years to organize the election of the IOC President in Ancient Olympia, this is something that is feasible. I think that overall it would give positive vibes to everybody in the Olympic movement,” he said.

Greece is scheduled to host the next IOC Presidential election in March 2025,

Bach, a German fencing gold medal winner at the 1976 Montreal Games, was elected in Buenos Aires in 2013.

Under Olympic tradition, ancient Olympia on April 16 will also host the flame-lighting ceremony for the torch relay of the Paris 2024 Games.

Ten days later, at the ceremony to hand over the flame to Paris organizers, Nana Mouskouri, one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, will be invited to perform, Capralos said.

“We hope in the handover ceremony that Nana Mouskouri will be able and will come to sing the national anthems,” he said.

“That would be a very special moment, because Nana Mouskouri is somebody very well-respected and very well-known in France and Greece, but also all around Europe and the world.”

Since the creation of the IOC in 1894, there have only been nine Presidents. ​​The first being a Greek, Demetrius Vikelas, who served only two years. His devotion to Greece and Greek culture were influential and important in regard to handling the negotiations and organizing the details of the 1896 Athens Games.

