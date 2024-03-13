Greece Tops Best Performers List of Horizon Europe Scientific Research

Sciences

A photo uploaded on June, 8, 2023 photo of the front of the Centre for Research and Technology Hellas (CERTH). (Photo: facebook.com/CERTHellas/)

ATHENS – Greece may have been known for stifling entrepreneurs in a clientelist state, but it now leads the pack in securing Horizon Europe funding for scientific research, outperforming 15 countries and clinching six of the top 10 spots.

Leading the charge is the Centre for Research and Technology Hellas (CERTH), one of the nation’s largest research centers, renowned for its innovative work across various domains such as energy, the environment, computing, and agro-biotech.

As Horizon Europe approaches the midpoint of its seven-year cycle, CERTH has secured over €100 million ($109.31 million) in grants from the program, according to reports from Science Business News.

“Our extensive experience, gained through numerous successful European research and innovation projects, indicates that familiarity with EU policy objectives, risk assessment during implementation, and a focus on impact minimizes the risk of failure,” stated Dimitrios Tzovaras, Chair of CERTH’s board.

To secure EU funding, applicants must thoroughly understand the nature of the grants, align proposals with stated objectives, identify reliable partners, and articulate expected project impacts, the report emphasized.

“We ensure that the projects we undertake, or participate in, are led by individuals who demonstrate exceptional performance in both research and research management,” Tzovaras affirmed regarding CERTH’s endeavors.