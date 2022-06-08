x

June 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Society

Greece to Extend School Day to 5:30 PM

June 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Kalliaras, file)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Kalliaras, file) greek school

ATHENS – A pilot program extending all-day kindergartens and primary schools to 17:30 will go into effect as of September, Education Minister Niki Kerameus told a congress on demographics on Wednesday.

The congress is on “Demographics 2022: The great challenge,” held at the Grande Bretagne Hotel.

Kerameus said the pilot program is addressed to all students of these ages throughout Greece, without any qualification requirements. It aims at helping working parents and at improving the quality of studies, with an emphasis on creative arts and music, while also helping children complete their homework. The purpose, she said, is to allow more time at home for play and interacting with family members.

Citing recent statistics, the Education minister said a drop in primary school first-graders of 16.5%-17% was recorded in the last five years, and noted that supporting families was key in dealing with the demographic issue. One of the support measures currently includes a 2,000-euro bonus to each newborn, a subsidy that “has benefited over 200,000 children the last 2.5 years,” she said.

The school day extension program was also mentioned at the congress by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who spoke on the need to deal urgently with the issue of low birth rates and lack of fundamental support for parents, especially young working couples.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the measure will initially include 50% of kindergartens and primary schools already operating on a full-time schedule, or at 5,000 units in Greece.

RELATED

Politics
Dendias: Turkey Should Refrain from Provocations

ATHENS - Turkey should refrain from strong and provocative statements, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said in Pristina on Wednesday, and seek for calmness and bilateral relations within International Laws.

Economy
OECD: Greek Economy to Grow by 2.8% in 2022, 2.5% in 2023
Politics
Russia Backs Ukraine Grain Exports But Wants Sanctions Off

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

1 Dead, 8 Injured after Driver Hits Pedestrians in Berlin (Vid & Pics)

BERLIN — A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring at least eight others, rescue services said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings