Greece to Abolish €100 Fine on Unvaccinated on April 15

FILE- A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a pavement as a man wearing face mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus walks at Ermou Street, Athens main shopping area, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The 100-euros penalty on citizens over 60 that remain unvaccinated will be suspended on April 15. The measures will be re-examined in September, Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced on Wednesday.

“Shortly, the experts committee will convene, where there will be a presentation of the government’s overall plan for easing the measures and the timing of the lifting of measures as regards testing, entrance to indoor areas and the need for a vaccination certificate in order to get in these places. The government will decide according to the committee’s suggestions,” Plevris said.