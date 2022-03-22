Greece Satisfied with Final Text of EU Strategic Compass, Say Diplomatic Sources

Politics

BRUSSELS – The final text of the EU’s Strategic Compass, adopted by the EU Foreign & Defense Council meeting on Monday is to the satisfaction of Greece, said Greek diplomatic sources.

Greece was represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias and National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

The final text is the product of an agreement after many months of painstaking negotiations, which were influenced by developments in Ukraine after the Russian invasion, and which, according to the diplomatic sources, makes clear references to fundamental principles of Greek foreign policy, and explicit references to provocative unilateral actions by Turkey.