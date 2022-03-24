Greece Registers 22,107 New COVID Cases, 42 Deaths on Thursday

Society

A medical staff member of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a municipal employee at a drive-through testing site in Athens, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 22,107 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 23 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,884,100 infections (daily change: +0.8 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 166 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,300 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 42 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 27,125. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 344 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 90.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 213 (61.92 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 131 (38.08 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,423 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 412 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -5.07 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 366.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).