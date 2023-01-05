x

January 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Politics

“Greece Recorded One of the Lowest Retail Electricity Rates in Europe”

January 5, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Britain Energy Prices Explainer
File - Electric Cables (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

ATHENS – Greece recorded one of the cheapest retail electricity prices in Europe in December, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas pointed out in a statement regarding the figures for the Household Energy Price Index throughout Europe.

In particular, the ministry’s statement pointed out that Greece recorded the third lowest retail price for electricity among European states that have variable-rate energy plans, as is the case for more than 90% of Greek households.

According to the ministry:

-In December, the average price per kilowatt hour in Greece was 0.25 euros, much lower than the European average, which was 0.3865 euros, but also lower than in countries with mature energy markets, such as Spain (0.348 euros), Italy (0.466 euros), Britain (0.488 euros) and Germany (0.509 euros), etc.

– Regarding natural gas for domestic consumers, Greece ranked 14th among the countries with the lowest rates, out of a total of 28 countries, as the price in the country for December 2022 was 0.1333 euros/KWh, lower than the average price of the EU, which was at 0.1509 euros/KWh.

The Minister of Environment and Energy, Kostas Skrekas, said: “For another month, the effectiveness of government policy brings Greece among the countries with the cheapest retail electricity rates, throughout Europe. For many months, without interruption, according to HEPI’s indisputable data, the price of electricity for Greek households has remained at affordable levels, despite the long-term duration of the devastating war in Ukraine and the energy crisis it has triggered, with painful consequences for many European countries. The best response to the opposition’s nihilistic criticism is given by independent institutions with European-wide prestige. Our government, true to its commitments to Greek citizens, will continue to support households, professionals and farmers for as long as the unprecedented energy crisis in Europe lasts.”

RELATED

Politics
PASOK-KINAL Leader to Spend Epiphany Day at Phanar, Istanbul

ISTANBUL - PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis will visit Istanbul on Thursday (Jan.

Economy
Investment Plans Worth 10.53 bln Euros on Track for RRF Funding in Greece
Politics
New Democracy MP Themis Himaras Resigns

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

8 Found Fatally Shot in Utah Home, Including 5 Children

SALT LAKE CITY — Eight family members, five of them children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, according to authorities who did not provide more details or a potential motive for the killings.

ATHENS - Greece recorded one of the cheapest retail electricity prices in Europe in December, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas pointed out in a statement regarding the figures for the Household Energy Price Index throughout Europe.

HEBRON, Ky. — President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.

SAN FRANCISCO — Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people.

MEXICO CITY — Hundreds of handicraft vendors in southern Mexico blocked access roads to the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza for the third day Wednesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.