Greece Opens Book-building Process for 5-year Bond

Economy

FILE - A man walks outside the headquarters of the Bank of Greece, in central Athens, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece will open on Wednesday the book-building process for the new 5-year bond issue.

According to estimates, with the new bond, which expires on June 15, 2028, the State is expected to raise an amount of at least 1.5-2 billion euros, thus covering almost 80% of this year’s loan programme.

Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Piraeus Bank are the underwriters of the syndicated issue.