x

September 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Sciences

Greece Offers COVID-19 Variant Shots, Anti-Vaxxers Exempt

September 13, 2022
By The National Herald
ap21078517766786_25_406509_type13265
FILE- A medical staff prepares a dose of Moderna vaccine as the sign reads in Greek "Vaccine" at Promitheas vaccination mega center in Athens, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The waning COVID-19 pandemic has seen the essential end of almost all health measures aimed at slowing its spread, but new vaccines and booster shots will be available in Greece now.

An online platform to book vaccination appointments with the latest shots has opened and the first will be available on Sept. 14, with the new strain better able to deal with twists in the Coronavirus.

While vaccines, and booster shots, have saved lives, the head of the National Vaccinations Committee Professor Maria Theodoridou said they have limited immunity and couldn’t deal well with new variants.

The European Medicines Agency has approved two updated vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, that are more capable in targeting the Omega strand of the virus.

Theodoridou stated that the goal was to increase the level of antibodies that are capable of handling the 1,2 and 5 variants of Omicron, said Kathimerini, and with side-effects the same as previous vaccines.

Priorities will be given to high-risk individuals, those over 60, the 12-15 age group, those with underlying conditions, employees who live and work in elderly care facilities, and those with chronic diseases, the immunosuppressed and healthcare professionals.

“A total of 21,350,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Greece. More than 7.6 million people have completed their vaccination. More than 5,845,000 citizens have received booster shots,” Primary Care Health Secretary General Marios Themistocleous said, reported the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

But the shots aren’t mandatory and the New Democracy government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis long ago backed away from making them a requirement, giving often-virulent anti-vaxxers a pass.

Life has returned almost to normal across the country, without masks or social distancing although health officials have warned against complacency, and 40,100 cases and 180 deaths from Aug. 29-Sept. 4, and more coming.

Several restrictive measures against COVID-19 have been relaxed in Greece since the spring, and the number of new infections decreased during the summer, according to official weekly data. A total of 40,100 new cases and 180 deaths were recorded in the period between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4.

RELATED

Society
Greek Minors Convicted of Lesser Crimes Can Stay Out of Jail

ATHENS - Greek minors can choose community service over jail for convictions of misdemeanors and lesser crimes under legislation being prepared to give them an option.

Economy
To Save Energy, Greek Parliament Outside Lights Go Off
Politics
Rivals Turkey and Greece Come Together for NATO Drill in Med

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Ηopes Ending Cancer Can Be a “National Purpose” for US

BOSTON — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new "national purpose" — his administration's effort to end cancer "as we know it.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings