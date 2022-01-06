x

January 6, 2022

Economy

Greece Giving More COVID-19 Aid to Battered Businesses

January 6, 2022
By The National Herald
Pedestrians wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus walk at Ermou Street, Athens main shopping area, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
FILE- Pedestrians wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus walk at Ermou Street, Athens main shopping area, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Backed by some 32 billion euros ($36,22 billion) in European Union COVID-19 loans and grants – and its own draining coffers – Greece’s New Democracy government is planning more assistance to businesses hard hit by the lingering pandemic.

It will be especially focused on culture and food services and more support for workers laid off because of the economic fall, Finance Ministry sources not named told Kathimerini, but no figures were reported.

That will be based on losses by the businesses based on online transaction data collected by the ministry weekly, which doesn’t include cash transactions done to avoid paying taxes.

More help is being targeted toward cultural institutions as musicians and performers and theaters have been often been unable to work and the facilities closed or limited in how many customers are allowed.

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis indicated food services will be getting more aid packages, the paper said. “We must first see the actual impact on food service before deciding what kind of support will be granted,” a senior Finance Ministry official also told the paper.

 

