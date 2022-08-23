Greece Confirms 55,769 Coronaviurs Infections for the Week of August 15-21

Society

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 55,769 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of August 15-21, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 5,346 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: -25%), with 22% of the new weekly infections being reinfections. All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 4,712,025.

A total of 1,527 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of August 15-21 (218 patients on a weekly average, -22% compared to the previous week), while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 1,474 (211 as weekly average, or -29% compared to previous week).

In addition, 132 hospital patients were on ventilators on August 21. Their median age is 70 years and 95.5% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over.

During the August 15-21 week there were also 258 deaths from Covid-19, or 25 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: -11%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 32,335. Of the people who died, 95.9% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above.