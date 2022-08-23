x

August 23, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Society

Greece Confirms 55,769 Coronaviurs Infections for the Week of August 15-21

August 23, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Easter COVID Candles
A store employee poses with a candle that resemble a COVID-19 test kit in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 55,769 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of August 15-21, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 5,346 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: -25%), with 22% of the new weekly infections being reinfections. All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 4,712,025.

A total of 1,527 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of August 15-21 (218 patients on a weekly average, -22% compared to the previous week), while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 1,474 (211 as weekly average, or -29% compared to previous week).

In addition, 132 hospital patients were on ventilators on August 21. Their median age is 70 years and 95.5% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over.

During the August 15-21 week there were also 258 deaths from Covid-19, or 25 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: -11%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 32,335. Of the people who died, 95.9% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above.

RELATED

Politics
Plevris: Greece Will Not Impose Lockdown-Type Restrictions for Covid Again

ATHENS - Greece will not experience a lockdown-type restriction of movement and activities again and the government does not intend to impose restrictive measures in the autumn and in winter, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said to SKAI TV on Tuesday.

Society
Greeks Sought for Attack on German Tourists Located and Arrested
Economy
Euro Falls Below Parity with the Dollar. What’s the Impact?

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Asylum Seekers Caught in Political Battle in NYC, Washington

NEW YORK — Weary of Venezuela's autocratic government and the pittance he earned in the military, Dario Maldonado deserted and fled with his family to neighboring Colombia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings