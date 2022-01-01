x

January 1, 2022

Greece Confirms 30,210 New COVID Cases on New Year’s Day

January 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
EODY logo
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 30,010 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 20 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,240,862 infections (daily change: +2.5 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 226 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,278 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 59 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 20,849. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 620 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 63 years and 80.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 534 (86.13 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 86 (13.87 pct) are fully vaccinated. Another 3,767 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 442 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +0.68 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 378. The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 110 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

