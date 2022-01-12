x

January 12, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 41ºF



Society

Greece Confirms 24,246 New COVID Cases, 77 Deaths

January 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
eody mask
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yirgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 24,246 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 68 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,592,460 infections (daily change: +1.5 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 633 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,113 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 77 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 21,637. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 670 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 79.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 565 (84.33 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 105 (15.67 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,848 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 654 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +31.59 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 578.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Economy
Greek Stocks Jump to 7-Year Highs on Wednesday

ATHENS - Greek stocks soared to their highest levels since December 20014 in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday, erasing all of the losses suffered during the pandemic crisis.

Society
Survey Shows Politics Driving Greece’s Rabid Anti-Vaxxers
Society
Hooded Group Beats Greek University Professor Giving Lecture

Top Stories

Associations

RHODES – The Pan-Rhodian Society of America- Apollon and the University of Connecticut’s Center for Hellenic Studies Paideia adopted 380 acres of forest in Rhodes that had burned last summer, Dimokratiki reported on January 8.

Associations

ALBANY, NY – On January 6, the Albany AHEPA Family made a welcome and generous donation of gifts and toys for the children and young adults being treated and cared for by the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center.

Politics

WASHINGTON - While military and other ties with the United States are tightening, there is some discord in Greece over the administration of President Joe Biden no longer backing the EastMed gas pipeline project, favoring Turkey's position.

Politics

Food

Video

US Shoppers Find Some Groceries Scarce Due to Virus, Weather

Benjamin Whitely headed to a Safeway supermarket in Washington DC on Tuesday to grab some items for dinner.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings