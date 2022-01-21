Greece Confirms 20,507 New COVID Infections,108 Deaths

Society

A medical staff member of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a motorcycle rider at a drive-through testing site in Athens, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 20,507 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 59 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,762,870 infections (daily change: +1.2 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 433 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,643 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 108 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 22,476. Of these, 95 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 679 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 81.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 548 (80.71 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 131 (19.29 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,964 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 467 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -7.71 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 512.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).