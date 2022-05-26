x

May 26, 2022

Greece: 4,048 New COVID Cases, 13 Deaths on Thursday

May 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a rapid test for the COVID-19 on a man in Athens, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 4,048 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,436,046 (daily change: +0.1 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 405 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 133,752 (3.7 pct of the total positive results).

There are also 13 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 29,756. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 141 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 72 years and 92.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 66 (46.81 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 73 (53.19 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,674 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 94 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -3.09 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 86.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 80 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

