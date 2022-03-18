x

March 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Society

Greece: 23,621 New COVID Cases on Friday, 55 Deaths

March 18, 2022
By Athens News Agency
EODY logo
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 23,621 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 10 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,756,487 infections (daily change: +0.9 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 196 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,802 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 55 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 26,847. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 354 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 69 years and 90.4 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 228 (64.41 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 126 (35.59 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,384 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 359 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +6.21 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 306.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 108 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Society
Rhodes Gynecologist Charged With Sexually Abusing 21 Patients

RHODES - In another case of alleged malpractice against a Greek physician, a 65-year-old gynecologist on Rhodes will face trial on charges he sexually abused some 21 patients, the Council on Misdemeanors ruled.

Politics
Mitsotakis: No EU Country Can Resolve the Energy Crisis on Its Own
Politics
Mitsotakis: Greece Ready to Rebuild Maternity Hospital in Mariupol

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Video Captures Cries for Help as Greek-American Irene Spantopanagos Murdered

NEW YORK – A shocking video has been released in which the cries for help and the cries of despair of the 29-year-old Greek-American Irene Spantopanagos are heard, as her 34-year-old estranged husband Vincent Maiolica brutally murdered her inside her home in Massapequa, Long Island, where she lived with 17-month-old daughter Alessia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings