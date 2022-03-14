Greece: 22,694 New COVID Cases on Monday, 70 Deaths

Society

A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 22,694 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 37 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,658,296 infections (daily change: +0.9 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 219 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,383 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 70 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 26,635. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 364 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 90.4 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 244 (67.03 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 120 (32.97 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,357 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 242 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -17.41 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 284.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 108 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).