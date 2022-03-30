Greece: 22,451 New COVID Cases on Wednesday, 60 Deaths

Society

A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 22,451 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 29 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 3,009,333 infections (daily change: +0.8 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 189 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,330 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 60 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 27,454. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 348 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 92.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 203 (58.33 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 145 (41.67 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,451 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 473 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: 4.42 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 425.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).