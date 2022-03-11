x

March 11, 2022

Greece: 21,260 New Coronavirus Cases on Friday, 49 Deaths

March 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 21,260 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 20 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,604,626 infections (daily change: +0.8 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 199 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,156 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 49 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 26,473. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 361 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 89.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 239 (66.2 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 122 (33.8 pct) are fully vaccinated. Another 4,339 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 320 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -10.36 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 285.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 108 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

Nikos Michaloliakos, the leader of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn gang that was in Parliament before being broken apart when its hiearchy, including him, and dozens of members were jailed, was taken to a hospital in critical care with a case of COVID-19.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail in Fake Attack

CHICAGO — A judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail, branding the Black and gay actor a narcissistic charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself to grab the limelight while the nation struggled with wrenching issues of racial injustice.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

