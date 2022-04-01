x

April 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Society

Greece: 21,102 New COVID-19 Cases on Friday, 60 Deaths

April 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
EODY logo
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 21,102 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 14 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 3,051,531 infections (daily change: +0.7 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 181 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,778 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 60 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 27,571. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 351 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 69 years and 91.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 210 (59.83 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 141 (40.17 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,467 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 485 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +6.13 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 441.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Politics
Dendias: Greece to Send More Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

ATHENS - Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday spoke with both his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and with President of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer.

Politics
Greek President Receives PM at the Presidential Mansion
Politics
Mitsotakis Meets with Mariupol Consul General Androulakis

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Asia Minor Catastrophe Event Featuring Tokei Maru Screening on April 9

THESSALONIKI – Commemorating the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, a free screening of the animated documentary Tokei Maru by Zachos Samoladas will be presented on Saturday, April 9, 7 PM, at the KAPPA 2000 Amphitheater in Perea in ​​the Municipality of Thermaikos.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings