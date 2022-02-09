x

February 9, 2022

Greece: 19,618 New COVID Cases on Wednesday, 87 Deaths

February 9, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 19,618 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 47 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,109,999 infections (daily change: +0.9 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 376 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,211 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 87 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 24,410. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 515 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 84.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 395 (76.7 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 120 (23.3 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,116 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 441 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +4.01 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 451.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

