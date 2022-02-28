x

February 28, 2022

Greece: 16,274 New COVID-19 Cases on Monday, 70 Deaths

February 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinjs)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 16,274 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 36 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,421,664 infections (daily change: +0.7% pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 263 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,960 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 70 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 25,860. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 413 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 89.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 295 (71.43 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 118 (28.57 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,262 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 279 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -3.46 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 312.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

