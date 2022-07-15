x

July 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Politics

Government to Deploy Four-Point Plan for Energy Crisis

July 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Europe Coal Troubled Exit
Steam rises from a cooling tower at the Agios Dimitrios power plant of Public Power Company (PPC) outside the northern city of Kozani on Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – A four-point plan to ensure an adequate supply of energy at affordable prices, which pivots on a doubling of electric power production using lignite coal, was decided on at a meeting of the Committee for the Management of Energy Crises chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) sources.

At the meeting on Thursday, Public Power Corporation (PPC) CEO Georgios Stassis said power production using coal will rise to 10 TWh as follows:

1. Priority inclusion of lignite power plants in the daily power production schedule, as it is not technically desirable to constantly vary their production levels.

2. Giving enough time to pay off investments that will be needed for the intensive exploitation of existing coal mines and to open new ones, estimated at around 150 million euros.

3. Guarantees that the costs of the PPC and contractors will be covered in the currently unlikely scenario that natural gas prices collapse.

4. Abolition of a clause that requires the PPC to sell 40-50 pct of its power production from lignite coal at lower prices to independent producers until 2023, as part of a deal reached in an antitrust case concerning its monopoly of lignite in 2007.

Effectively, coal-powered electricity production will replace that using more expensive and possibly entirely unavailable natural gas, with the cost estimated to be roughly half that of natural gas at current prices. A major hurdle will be increasing production from coal mines in such a short space of time.

RELATED

Politics
Dendias: Greece and France an Anchor of Stability against the Challenges

ATHENS - Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias highlighted the historic ties between Greece and France as well as the 'excellent level' of their relations while addressing a French Embassy's reception on celebrating the National Day of France on July 14.

Society
Ahmet Mete, Controversial “Mufti” among Greek Muslims, Dies
Politics
Maisonnave: Relations between Greece and France “Closer Than Ever”

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Adoptees to Meet in Historic First Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion

FRANKLIN, TN – History will be in the making as Greek-born adoptees converge upon Nashville, TN for the First Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion, August 4-6.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings