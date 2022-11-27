Going On in Greek-American Community

Events

THRU DECEMBER 17

NYACK, NY – The Greekish, 8 North Broadway in Nyack, hosts Brunchish & Beats every Sunday, 12-4 PM. Listen to tunes provided by Joe Davids Events as you enjoy a two-course menu featuring specials like Poached Egg Spanakopita, Greek Honey French Toast & Fruit, or Sausage Spetsofai & Sunny Egg, plus, Bottomless Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Rosé on tap. $35 per person. Reservations by phone: 845-353-1200.

THRU DECEMBER 18

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Film & Television Archive and the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture, with the collaboration of the UCLA Center for European and Russian Studies, present Landscapes of Time: The Films of Theo Angelopoulos from October 14 through December 18. This major career retrospective includes all of Greek writer-director Theo Angelopoulos’ feature films and a selection of shorts. Internationally recognized as one of the most important auteurs of his generation, the films of Angelopoulos address formal and thematic concerns that are urgently relevant today and ripe for rediscovery. For details, updates, registration information and important health guidelines, please visit cinema.ucla.edu.

DECEMBER 2-3

WASHINGTON, DC – The Hellenic American Women’s Council (HAWC) Annual Conference on ‘Your Health & Wellness’ takes place December 2-3, at The Ritz Carlton in Pentagon City in Arlington, VA. The event includes a reception at the Greek Embassy, 2217 Massachusetts Avenue in Washington, DC, discussions featuring experts in their fields, a luncheon and the Aristeion Award presentation. Register online as rooms are limited. Further details available online: https://www.hawcnet.org.

DECEMBER 3

NEW YORK – After a two-year, in-person hiatus due to the pandemic, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church NYC Mistletoe Gala 2022 returns to the Harvard Club of New York City on Saturday, December 3. Greek-American young professionals are invited to celebrate a night of holiday cheer with sounds by DJ Bobby Karounos of Spartan Sounds, live music by Dean Vali of Bounce Music, dancing, and an open bar and buffet. Tickets are $195 if purchased after November 16. Doors open at 8:30 PM and guests are encouraged to wear black-tie. The event includes an impressive array of raffle prizes such as $1000 donated by the Annunciation Parish Council, two tickets to the New York Philharmonic, and a variety of gift cards. The Grand Raffle prizes include a table for ten at the 2023 Annunciation Stewardship Gala valued at $3,750, six tickets to the 2023 Annunciation Mistletoe Gala valued at $1,200, and gift certificates to restaurants and other goodies. More information is available by phone: 212-724-2070 and online: https://bit.ly/MistletoeGala.

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI), the leading group uniting the Greek diaspora and philhellenes internationally, will host its 10th Anniversary New York Gala on Saturday, December 3, in New York City with cocktails at the historic 48 Wall Street and silent auction beginning at 6:30 PM, Dinner and awards to be held across the red-carpeted street at Cipriani, 55 Wall Street (between William and Hanover Streets), 8 PM, and entertainment and dancing 10 PM. Funds raised will be deployed in Greece to support humanitarian programs and nurture Greek economic and entrepreneurial development. Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, will be honored at the event which will also spotlight THI’s new ‘Plant a Tree in Greece’ campaign and a performance by Greek singer Elli Kokkinou. Additional special guests are expected to attend and will be announced as details become available. Tickets and more information available online: https://bit.ly/3DdvuLB.

LOS ANGELES – A screening of ‘Lethal Nationalism: Genocide of the Greeks, 1913-1923’ will be held on December 3, 6 PM, at St. Sophia Cathedral, 1324 S Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles. The screening will be followed by Q & A with the film’s director and co-producer Peter Lambrinatos, co-producer Spiro Lambrinatos, and George Mavropoulos, President of the Asia Minor and Pontos Hellenic Research Center. Opening remarks will be offered by Consul General of Greece in Los Angeles Ioannis Stamatekos. A $10 suggested contribution will benefit the work of the Asia Minor and Pontos Hellenic Research Center. The event is co-sponsored by the Consulate General of Greece in Los Angeles, Loyola Marymount University Caloyeras Center for Modern Greek Studies, Greek Heritage Society of Southern California, Los Angeles Greek Film Festival, and UCLA SNF Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture. RSVP online: https://bit.ly/3hBXxNJ.

EAST MEADOW, NY – The Choir of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 369 Green Avenue in East Meadow, will present its Annual Christ- mas Concert on Saturday, December 3, 7 PM, featuring choral music of the Orthodox Church and traditional carols from both East and West. A Lenten reception will follow the concert. Admission and reception are both free of charge. Vespers (evening prayer) will be held at 6 PM. The concert will also be livestreamed on Face- book: https://www.facebook.com/htocem. More information is available by phone: 516-362-1352, email: htocem@gmail.com, on Facebook and online: www.htocem.org.

DECEMBER 6

NEW YORK – Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) hosts its Holiday Party to end the year with fellow Members and a dose of good cheer on Tuesday, December 6, 6-8:30 PM, in Manhattan. The event features a discussion on Art Finance and Art Investing, an excellent alternative asset class for investors seeking to protect themselves against global equity market volatility, rising inflation and geopolitical instability. The Guest Speaker is Rebecca L. Fine, Managing Director of Athena Art Finance and Head of Art Finance at Yieldstreet. This event is free for HABA members in good standing (2022). Friends of HABA are always welcome – non-member admission is $50. Pre-registration required, further details available online: https://bit.ly/3Wy19jL.

DECEMBER 8

ASTORIA – The Annual Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce Christmas Party takes place Thursday, December 8, 6:30 PM, at Anemos Restaurant, 41-15 34th Avenue in Astoria, The event features DJ Sava. Kindly join as a member and also RSVP for the Chamber’s Christmas Party by contacting: Director@cyprususchamber.com or phone: 201-981-5764.

NATIONWIDE U.S. and CANADA – The award-winning film ‘Smyrna’ will go into wide release on Thursday, December 8 for one night only in 700 theaters across the U.S. and Canada through Fathom Events. A trailer for the film can be seen on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3UKt1jm. Tickets for the U.S. and Canada screenings on December 8 are available at Fathom Events: https://bit.ly/3XcddHT or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). For group sales information, click here: https://bit.ly/3ggrH8Y.

DECEMBER 10

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York 86th Annual Scholarship Gala takes place on Saturday, December 10, 7 PM, at the JW Marriot Essex House, 160 Central Park South in Manhattan. The black tie event features cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live Greek band. Among the distinguished honorees to be feted at the Gala are Distinguished Physician Dr. Stephen Nicholas, Distinguished Colleague Dr. Alex Spyropoulos, and Distinguished Hellene George Logothetis. Tickets available online: https://bit.ly/3zOL9jK. Information about Gala Sponsorship and Journal ads also available online: https://bit.ly/3FPtuvW. The Scholarship Award Ceremony to be held on December 9. More information available online: https://hellenicmedicalsociety.org/scholarships-2/.

DECEMBER 11

ONLINE – EMBCA presents the 3rd Hellenic Energy Independence Forum – Green & Sustainable in an Unstable World Webinar Panel Discussion on Sunday, December 11, 2 PM ET/ 9 PM Athens. EMBCA’s President Lou Katsos will introduce the panel discussion which will be moderated by Konstantine Drougos of the OASIS Carbon Management Group who is also an EMBCA Director. The distinguished panel will include Dr. Michael Karmis; Dr. Paris Kokorotsikos, CEO of Euroconsultants; Liana Gouta, International Biz Development Director HELPE; Captain Dimitris Mattheou, CEO of Arcadia Shipping and Green Awards; and George Verbis, COO of ArteSun. The focus of the discussion will include among other things the current Energy landscape Sustainability and ESG and include Hydrocarbons, Lignite (de-Lignite), Hydrogen, RES, and other issues. View the event on EMBCA’s YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3AK1dUn.

DECEMBER 14

ARLINGTON, MA – The St. Barbara’s Philoptochos Society of St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton Street in Arlington, hosts its Christmas Bake Sale offering fresh, frozen and ready to bake trays of spanakopita, galaktobouriko, and baklava. All items must be pre-ordered and pre-paid by Wednesday, December 14. Pick up on Sunday, December 18 and Monday, December 19, 12-2:30 PM. More information is available by phone: 781-646-0705 and online: https://www.saintathanasius.org.

NEW YORK – Hellenic Professional Women’s Members Holiday Cocktails & Connect takes place Wednesday, December 14, 6:30 PM, at Burgerology Midtown, 320 West 36th Street in Manhattan. The members only event includes complimentary appetizers and cash bar. Register online: https://bit.ly/3Uc3v5w. Greek dance lessons by Yiamas founder Kristina Headrick also available, email info@hellenicprofessionalwomen.org to be added to the list for the Greek dance lessons which are complimentary from HPW. Registration is on a first come first serve basis. If you register and cannot attend, please let HPW know so they can allow someone else to attend.

DECEMBER 17

SOMERVILLE, MA – Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Central Street in Somerville, will present Psaltikon’s ‘A Byzantine Christmas‘ in the newly-renovated church on Saturday, December 17, 7:30 PM. Admission is free to the public; a suggested freewill offering of $30 will benefit Philoxenia House, a ministry of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston that hosts individuals coming to Boston for medical care. More information is available online: http://www.psaltikon.org. Further information about Dormition Church is available by phone: 617-625-2222 and online: http://www.dormitionchurch.org.

NEW YORK – The annual Christmas concert of the choir of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, The Sounds of Christmas, takes place Saturday, December 17, 7:30 PM, at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, 337 East 74th Street in Manhattan. The concert is part of the 2022-23 season of ‘Great Music Under A Byzantine Dome’, the concert ministry of the Archdiocesan Cathedral. More information is available online: https://www.thecathedralnyc.org.

DECEMBER 18

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Association Cultural Division presents the Pancyprian Choir of NY with Artistic and Music Director Phyto Stratis in the Annual Christmas Concert ‘Kalanta’ on Sunday, December 18, 6 PM, at St. Catherine and St. George Church, 22-30 33rd Street in Astoria. The concert features the traditional Greek carols and holiday favorites for the Christmas season.