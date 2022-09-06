Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 41 points, Greece tops Group C

SPORTS

Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, is challenged by Ukraine's Bogdan Bliznyuk, center, and Ukraine's Artem Pustovyi during their Eurobasket group C basketball match in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

From the looks of a challenge to Greece dominating after the break to blow out Ukraine, 99-79, Tuesday.

Averaging 26 points per game in the first two games in 2022 EuroBasket and returning to action after sitting out Gameday 3, Giannis Antetokounmpo went for 41 points, a personal-best at the international level. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar also pulled down nine rebounds in 27 minutes.

After trailing for ten minutes in Gameday 4, Greece outscored its opponents, 32-11, in the third period. The Greek Freak and Tyler Dorsey combined for 25 of those points. The team guided by Dimitris Itoudis jumping to 4-0 secured the top seed of Group C.

Khris Middleton made the trip to Italy and enjoyed the Greek Freak. Fellow Bucks player, Thanasis Antetokounmpo tallied two points, two rebounds, and one assist in four minutes. However, Kostas Antetokounmpo remained on the injury list.

Similar to Greece, Ukraine had already secured a spot in the next round but fell to 3-1 and short of finishing on top of the six-team group. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Issuf Sanon both recorded 16 points for the team coached by Ainars Bagatskis in the losing effort. Sacramento Kings’ Alex Len had ten points and eight rebounds dealing with foul trouble stemming from the attempt to contain Giannis.

Source: eurohoops.net