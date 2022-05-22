x

Gianaris’ Bill to Provide Proper Burial for Unclaimed Veterans’ Remains Passes Senate

May 22, 2022
By The National Herald
Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. (Photo: Courtesy of Senator Michael Gianaris)
ALBANY, NY – Ahead of Memorial Day, Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced on May 20 that the State Senate passed his legislation (S.1231) which gives New York’s veterans a dignified burial. The bill, which passed unanimously, requires affected counties and the city of New York to work with a veteran service organization to provide for the burial of a veteran whose remains are unclaimed.

“The men and women who served and sacrificed are deserving of a respectful burial,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “It is important for our community to appropriately recognize our veterans and I am pleased my colleagues joined me in supporting this bill.”

“While it is among our highest priorities to provide better support for our living veterans, we must also do what is right for veterans who have passed away. No veteran should be left uninterred and this bill will ensure we coordinate efforts to ensure these remains are no longer left neglected,” said Assembly Member Pamela J. Hunter, who carries the legislation in the state Assembly.

Senator Gianaris’ legislation ensures unclaimed remains of veterans are afforded a dignified funeral and burial, even when veterans do not have a next-of-kin or the means to provide for their own burial. Local governments would work with a local veterans’ service organization which would contract with a funeral home to provide these services.

