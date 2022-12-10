x

December 10, 2022

France Advances to Semifinals at World Cup, Tops England 2-1

December 10, 2022
By Associated Press
WCup England France Soccer
France's Olivier Giroud, center, scores his side's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup on Saturday by beating England 2-1.

Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

England striker Harry Kane had a chance to even the score late in the match but he sent a penalty attempt over the bar.

It was his second spot kick of the match. He earlier scored to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead.

France will next face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Moroccans became the first African team to reach the semifinals at the World Cup by beating Portugal 1-0.

Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, likely ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of ever winning soccer’s biggest prize.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

PM Mitsotakis at Capital Link Forum: ‘Best Time to Invest in Greece is Now’

WASHINGTON (ANA-MPA/P. Kasfikis) - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that "more than any other time, now is the time to invest in Greece," in a pre-recorded message to the 24th Annual Capital Link 'Invest in Greece Forum-Sustaining Growth & Investment Momentum' held in New York on Friday.

Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, likely ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of ever winning soccer’s biggest prize.

BERLIN (AP) — German police said Saturday that a man suspected of killing his mother and later taking two people hostage in the eastern city of Dresden has died.

DETROIT, MI – Detroit: The City of Churches, the latest production from producer Keith Famie and his Visionalist Entertainment Productions team premieres on Detroit Public TV (PBS) on Monday, December 12, 8 PM, DBusiness (DB) reported.

OTTAWA, Canada – Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Euphrosyne Chapter 292’s 65th anniversary was celebrated on December 3.

