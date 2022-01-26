x

January 26, 2022

Four Power Lines Still Down in Attica on Wednesday Morning

January 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Weather
A cyclist passes in front of cars covered with snow in northe Athens following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The areas in Attica facing the most problems with the power supply on Wednesday were mostly concentrated in the east of the region, in Marathonas, Grammatiko, Kalentzi, Kato Souli, Schinias and Pikermi.

Four of the region’s 79 medium-voltage lines were still down as a result of the ‘Elpis’ thundersnow on Wednesday morning.

Apart from the serious damage to main medium-voltage lines, however, there were also many smaller problems throughout Attica.

According to an announcement by the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator S.A. (with the acronym DEDDIE in Greek), the problems have been restricted to 3,000 households, down from 200,000 left without power on Monday.

It said that work was continuing to repair the four lines that were down, while crews were also working to repair the smaller-scale damage in various parts of the region.

It urged people who still have problems with the power supply to contact the operator at the phone lines 800 400 4000, 11500 ή 2111900500. Alternatively, they can report it through the myDEDDiE app on their mobile phones or by visiting the deddie.gr website and making an online damage report.

