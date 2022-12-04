x

December 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Politics

Foreign Minister Dendias to visit Kazakhstan

December 4, 2022
By Athens News Agency
The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)
Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Kazakhstan (Astana) on Sunday, December 4, where he will hold a series of meetings with top officials, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In particular, on Monday, December 5, the foreign minister will be received by the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The foreign minister will then meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

At the end of the talks, the two ministers are expected to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation of the Diplomatic Academies.

Joint statements to the press will follow, around 08:45 (Athens time) and then a working lunch.

The visit will end with the meeting of the foreign minister with the Commander of the “Astana International Financial Center” Kairat Kelimbetov.

During the above meetings, the discussions, among other things, will have as their object, the further strengthening of bilateral relations in all sectors as well as issues of global

RELATED

Politics
Civil Protection Plans to Upgrade 112 and Register People with Disabilities

ATHENS - "No one should be left behind," is the message that people with disabilities are sending to deal with and manage risks during natural disasters.

Politics
Relations Between Greece and the UAE Constantly Expanding, Emirati Ambassador Says
Politics
President Sakellaropoulou Joined ‘Papanikolis’ Submarine Sailing

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Camels a Common Sight for World Cup Visitors (Photos + Video)

DOHA, Qatar — Two weeks into the first World Cup in the Middle East, fewer teams are at the tournament and some fans are starting to make long journeys home.

ATHENS - "No one should be left behind," is the message that people with disabilities are sending to deal with and manage risks during natural disasters.

ATHENS - Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Kazakhstan (Astana) on Sunday, December 4, where he will hold a series of meetings with top officials, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

DOHA, Qatar — American soccer success in the World Cup remains a dream.

WASHINGTON — Calista Anderson was at a sleepover when the email from a friend arrived.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.