Foreign Minister Dendias to visit Kazakhstan

Politics

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Kazakhstan (Astana) on Sunday, December 4, where he will hold a series of meetings with top officials, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In particular, on Monday, December 5, the foreign minister will be received by the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The foreign minister will then meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

At the end of the talks, the two ministers are expected to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation of the Diplomatic Academies.

Joint statements to the press will follow, around 08:45 (Athens time) and then a working lunch.

The visit will end with the meeting of the foreign minister with the Commander of the “Astana International Financial Center” Kairat Kelimbetov.

During the above meetings, the discussions, among other things, will have as their object, the further strengthening of bilateral relations in all sectors as well as issues of global