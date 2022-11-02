FM Dendias Received by Niger President Mohamed Bazoum

Politics

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias who on Wednesday carried out an official visit, the first by a Greek foreign minister, to Niamey, the capital of Niger, was received by the President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum.

“Μarking the first ever official visit of a Greek FM to Niger, FM Nikos Dendias was received by Niger President Mohamed Bazoum for a fruitful discussion with a focus on bilateral relations, the situation in the Sahel, tackling terrorist threats and the migration-refugee challenges,” the Greek foreign ministry posted on Twitter.