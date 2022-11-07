x

November 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

FM Dendias: Turkish ‘Absurdity Now a Saily Phenomenon’

November 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΕΞ ΝΙΚΟΥ ΔΕΝΔΙΑ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΥΠΕΞ ΤΗΣ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ ΙΩΑΝΝΗ ΚΑΣΟΥΛΙΔΗ (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in joint statements with his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides on Monday, November 7, 2022. (Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “Turkish provocativeness continues and its absurdity has now become a daily phenomenon,” said Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in joint statements on Monday with his Cypriot counterpart, Ioannis Kasoulides, after their meeting in Athens, while he underlined that Greece will continue to support Cypurs in its effort to avert new faits accomplis.

As Dendias said, Turkish provocativeness does not “intimidate Greece, which continues to defend the justice of its positions and internationally highlight the absurdity and illegality of Turkish demands,” while adding that “any regression from the Turkish side or attempt to create faits accomplis either in Greece or in Cyprus must meet with a European response”.

He said that in the next 10 days he will have an equal number of meetings with his ministers, adding that he will explain to all his counterparts that the European Council decisions in terms of Turkey’s behaviour are in effect.

Dendias also referred to the “unacceptable and deplorable incident of the detention and refusal of entry into Izmir of Central Macedonia governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas by the Turkish authorities,” noting that “this behaviour was condemned by Turkish officials as well”.

“This action is not in compatible with Turkey’s European perspective,” Dendias explained and pointed out that “Tzitzikostas was in Izmir as the chair of a European body and not as Greek regional governor”.

Regarding the Cyprus issue, Dendias pointed out that Greece continues to unequivocally support a fair and viable solution for the Cyprus issue based on UN Security Council resolutions, which is compatible with European laws and practices, a solution creating a bizonal, bi-communal federation.

“We are monitoring Turkey’s efforts to upgrade the pseudostate internationally,” Dendias said, adding that “the decisions of the UN Security Council on the status in Varosha are clear and do not need interpretation’.

The two ministers also discussed developments in the wider region. Both welcomed the developments regarding the recent agreement between Israel and Lebanon on the delimitation of their respective maritime zones and noted that the negotiations between Cyprus and Lebanon on the delimitation of the EEZ are about to begin.

RELATED

Society
Start of Operation of Revithoussa FSU Announced by DESFA

ATHENS - Greece's National Natural Gas System Operator (DESFA) on Monday announced the start of operation of the Floating Storage Unit (FSU) installed by DESFA at Revithoussa, with the unloading of the first cargo of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by the Mytilineos company.

Society
Mt. Papikio Wildfire Still Burning for a 16th Consecutive Day
Politics
Env’t & Energy Min. Skrekas Addresses COP27 Summit

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

NY Premiere of The ’Vous, Film about Greek-Owned Restaurant in Memphis Nov. 13 (Video)

NEW YORK – The award-winning documentary film, The ’Vous, highlighting the people behind the renowned Memphis, TN, barbecue restaurant The Rendezvous, makes its New York premiere on November 13 at the DOC NYC festival as an Official Selection.

ATHENS - Greece's National Natural Gas System Operator (DESFA) on Monday announced the start of operation of the Floating Storage Unit (FSU) installed by DESFA at Revithoussa, with the unloading of the first cargo of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by the Mytilineos company.

GAUHATI, India — In the 12 years that he has been the priest of a small temple by the mighty Brahmaputra, Ranajit Mandal had never witnessed the river's fury like this.

NICOSIA — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, died Monday.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur known as "Putin's chef" because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin, on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings