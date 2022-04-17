x

April 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

Five Greek Officials Face Charges for 2018 Deadly Mati Fire

April 17, 2022
By The National Herald
A burned family summer camp is seen in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching through charred homes and cars for the missing after wildfires decimated seaside areas near the Greek capital, killing at least 74 people and sending thousands fleeing. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
FILE- A burned family summer camp is seen in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching through charred homes and cars for the missing after wildfires decimated seaside areas near the Greek capital, killing at least 74 people and sending thousands fleeing. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Five officials, including politicians and top management of Greece’s fire service who were in charge when wildifes struck on July 23, 2018, killing 102 people and devastating the seaside village of Mati could have misdemeanor charges upgraded to felonies.

That was the finding of the Athens Council for Criminal Procedure, which deliberated for months after hearing from chief investigator Athanasios Marneris, in a 300-page report, alleging there was sufficient evidence, but 10 others should be cleared, it was also said.

The members of the council examined the mistakes, omissions and operational activities of the 27 individuals who played a key role in dealing with the fire in Mati, where most of the deaths occurred, said Kathimerini.

That means the investigation will go further against the five accused, including SYRIZA former regional governor Rena Dourou, the then-mayors Ilias Psinakis of Marathon and Evangelos Bournous of Rafina, and the former general secretary of civil protection, Yiannis Kapakis.

The charges are for committing “misdemeanors of negligent homicide and bodily harm,” in the Radical Left SYRIZA’s response to the fires that ripped through forests and towns northeast of the Greek capital.

But former premier Alexis Tsipras, who said he would take only “political responsibility” for the failure to save lives, will not face any charges although independent investigators blamed the death toll on the government and fire service of a number of failures.

The panel concluded that based on all the evidence in the case file, there are serious indications that the five defendants exposed people to lethal danger during the wildfires, the paper said, but they won’t face negligent homicide counts. Those recommended to be cleared were mostly firefighters, police or regional councilors.

The case file will go back to Marneris, who will forward it to a prosecutor to file more criminal charges with the lead investigator to again summon the five defendants for testimony under new felony charges.

RELATED

Politics
SYRIZA Ex-Foreign Chief Says Mitsotakis West’s Puppet for Ukraine

ATHENS – Offering only partial support for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the former foreign minister for the previous ruling SYRIZA blamed accused him of being “an outpost of the west,” without specifying if he meant the United States, NATO and European Union.

Politics
If EU Balks at Electricity Price Subsidies, Mitsotakis Says Greece Won’t
Society
Greece Confirms 5,673 New Coronavirus Infections, 50 Deaths, 313 on Ventilators

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

5,000 Under Evacuation Orders as New Mexico Wildfire Rages

Douglas Siddens' mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings