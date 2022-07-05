Firefighting Forces Strengthened at Porto Germeno Wildfire

Society

ATHENS – The firefighting forces operating to put out a wildire that broke out on Tuesday in a forest near the coastal Attica village of Porto Germeno were reinforced in the afternoon.

Forces sent to put out the flames were increased to 35 fire engines with 130 fire fighters as crew, six teams of fire fighters on foot – included a team of Romanian fire fighters – as well as the drone systems team, assisted by five firefighting aircraft and six helicopters, one of them to coordinate operations.

The entire Fire Brigade of the Attica region is on alert at the orders of Fire Brigade Chief Alexis Rapanos.

The fire broke out near the castle of Porto Germeno, while strong winds blowing in the area are hampering firefighting efforts.

Additionally, a message was sent via the number 112 to those who are at the settlement of Mytikas to evacuate the area and move towards Psatha.