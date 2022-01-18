x

January 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Society

Final Farewell for Painter Alekos Fassianos (Photos)

January 18, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΚΗΔΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΖΩΓΡΑΦΟΥ ΑΛΕΚΟΥ ΦΑΣΙΑΝΟΥ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Final farewell for painter Alekos Fassianos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – The funeral for renowned Greek painter Alekos Fassianos, who died on Sunday at the age of 87, was held in the Papagou cemetery in Athens on Tuesday.

Among those attending were Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Mitsotaki, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, former Greek president Prokopios Pavlopoulos and many representatives of the arts and letters in Greece.

Final farewell for painter Alekos Fassianos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

 

Final farewell for painter Alekos Fassianos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

 

Final farewell for painter Alekos Fassianos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

 

Final farewell for painter Alekos Fassianos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

 

Final farewell for painter Alekos Fassianos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

RELATED

Society
Greece Confirms 23,340 New COVID Cases, 106 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 23,340 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 53 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Society
Greek Prosecutors Probing Woman’s Gang Rape Claim in Thessaloniki
Politics
Dendias Meets with US Ambassador Pyatt

Top Stories

Politics

ANKARA - Turkey's swiveling between offering diplomacy or gunboats and demands that Greece take troops off its islands near Turkey's coast is roiling the waters between the countries and plans to hunt for energy.

United States

NEW YORK – Grammy-nominated artist Eric Alexandrakis announced his latest release due out on February 1, titled Good Girls Never Waltz With Me, another new genre-bending addition to his critically acclaimed TERRA series of releases.

General News

ATHENS – Five members of the World Hellenic Interparliamentary Association (WHIA), with Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas Raptakis as head of the group, visited Evros on January 12-13.

United States

United States

Video

Despite Huge Volcano Blast, Tonga Avoids Widespread Disaster

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The blast from the volcano could be heard in Alaska, and the waves crossed the ocean to cause an oil spill and two drownings in Peru.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings