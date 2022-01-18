Final Farewell for Painter Alekos Fassianos (Photos)

Society

ATHENS – The funeral for renowned Greek painter Alekos Fassianos, who died on Sunday at the age of 87, was held in the Papagou cemetery in Athens on Tuesday.

Among those attending were Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Mitsotaki, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, former Greek president Prokopios Pavlopoulos and many representatives of the arts and letters in Greece.