Facing Corruption Charges, MEP Kaili’s Detention Extended Again

FILE - In this photo provided by the European Parliament, Greek politician and European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili speaks during the European Book Prize award ceremony in Brussels, Dec. 7, 2022. (European Parliament via AP)

A Greek Member of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, will have to spend two more months in pre-trial detention as she faces corruption charges linked to an alleged attempt by Qatar to influence the body.

She and another defendant and fellow MEP, Marc Tarabella of Belgium, will remain in jail although the extension of his detention will be for at least a month, a Belgian court ruled after they appealed to be released.

https://www.politico.eu/article/qatargate-eva-kaili-marc-tarabella-stay-jail/

The charges against Kaili and Tarabella include corruption, money laundering and being part of a criminal organization in a case that rocked the Parliament although Qatar denied any wrongdoing.

Her lawyers asked for her to get out on condition of electronic monitoring after her partner, Francesco Giorgi, also charged in the case was released. The couple have a 2-year-old daughter.

He absolved her of any blame but the court ruled she must stay in jail for now without indicating why Giorgi was released but not her. They were arrested on Dec. 9, 2022 in an investigation into a cash-for-favor scheme that involved “large” sums of money and “substantial” gifts allegedly paid by Qatar and Morocco in a bid to influence the European Parliament’s decision-making, media reports said.