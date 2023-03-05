x

March 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Facing Corruption Charges, MEP Kaili’s Detention Extended Again

March 5, 2023
By The National Herald
Europe Lobbying Scandal
FILE - In this photo provided by the European Parliament, Greek politician and European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili speaks during the European Book Prize award ceremony in Brussels, Dec. 7, 2022. (European Parliament via AP)

A Greek Member of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, will have to spend two more months in pre-trial detention as she faces corruption charges linked to an alleged attempt by Qatar to influence the body.

She and another defendant and fellow MEP, Marc Tarabella of Belgium, will remain in jail although the extension of his detention will be for at least a month, a Belgian court ruled after they appealed to be released.

https://www.politico.eu/article/qatargate-eva-kaili-marc-tarabella-stay-jail/
The charges against Kaili and Tarabella include corruption, money laundering and being part of a criminal organization in a case that rocked the Parliament although Qatar denied any wrongdoing.

Her lawyers asked for her to get out on condition of electronic monitoring after her partner, Francesco Giorgi, also charged in the case was released. The couple have a 2-year-old daughter.

He absolved her of any blame but the court ruled she must stay in jail for now without indicating why Giorgi was released but not her. They were arrested on Dec. 9, 2022 in an investigation into a cash-for-favor scheme that involved “large” sums of money and “substantial” gifts allegedly paid by Qatar and Morocco in a bid to influence the European Parliament’s decision-making, media reports said.

RELATED

Society
Greek Train Driver in Fatal Head-On Crash Told Ignore Red Light

A recording released by Greek authorities in the aftermath of a head-on train collision that killed at least 57 and left dozens missing revealed a station master telling a driver of one of the train to “pass the red signal.

Society
Greece’s Head-On Deadly Train Crash Was More Than Human Error
Society
Burying What’s Left of Greece’s Train Crash Victims Brings Grieving Fury

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.