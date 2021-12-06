ECB Plans to Redesign Euro Bills, Decision Expected in 2024

United States
The Hellenic Initiative 9th Annual New York Gala Raises over $2 Million (Photos)
NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) 9th Annual New York Gala took place on December 4, in-person after last year’s virtual-only event, raising over $2 million to provide continued pandemic crisis relief and help foster Greek economic recovery opportunities after months of fiscal challenges.
Politics
Rep. Pappas Launches 2022 Re-Election with First District Road Trip
MANCHESTER, NH – On December 3, Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) announced his campaign for re-election to Congress and launched a 14-community road trip across the First District to connect with voters and listen to their stories.
Church
Fr. Demetrios Tonias Resigns from the Cathedral of Boston
BOSTON – V Rev. Protopresbyter Demetrios Tonias resigned from the Deanship of the Annunciation Cathedral of Boston for health reasons.