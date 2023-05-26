Dr. George Dangas Is Officially President of SCAI

United States

NEW YORK – The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) has named Dr. George Dangas, Professor of Medicine (Cardiology), and Surgery, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, as its new President. He was appointed on May 20, during the closing ceremonies at the SCAI 2023 Scientific Sessions in Phoenix, AZ. He is the first Mount Sinai cardiologist and the first Greek to hold this position, serving as the 46th President of SCAI.

Dr. Dangas, also the Director of Cardiovascular Innovation at the Zena and Michael A. Wiener Cardiovascular Institute at Icahn Mount Sinai and Chief of Cardiology at Mount Sinai Queens, is an authoritative voice on the performance of nonsurgical cardiovascular and valve interventions using both established and novel techniques, and on preventing and dissolving endovascular thrombosis. In his work with SCAI, he has served as a key faculty and program committee member for various meetings and events and is a former SCAI Trustee.

“I am deeply honored to serve as SCAI president this year,” said Dr. Dangas. “Our society is moving the interventional cardiology specialty forward in such impactful ways that are reflective of our current times and speak to the innovation required to advance patient care. I am excited to collaborate with our physician and associate members to address the needs of our profession and make an imprint on global health.”

In this new role, Dr. Dangas will fulfill a number of important responsibilities including acting as the spokesperson for SCAI, supporting its development efforts, and helping manage its operations.

Dr. Dangas completed medical and postgraduate studies at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece, followed by his internship and residency in internal medicine at The Miriam Hospital and Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. He completed his cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology fellowships at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and has been certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiologe. He was also elected Master of the American College of Cardiology.

Dr. Dangas began his one-year term on May 20.

“It is a huge honor for me, because it is the only scientific society in the field of specialization in interventional cardiology worldwide,” Dr. Dangas told The National Herald. “It was founded in 1978, when these techniques began. It is the first time that a Greek serves on the Executive Committee as well as president. More generally, it is rare for someone who was not born in the United States to take the reins as president.”

The program of the conference in Phoenix included, among other things, issues of individual cardiovascular diseases, live cases, scientific and clinical research, and discussions on women in innovation and the international exchange of medical knowledge.

“I have set the goal of the greatest possible global participation of young colleagues, alongside highly targeted programs for the inclusion of women and minorities. In addition, we will also have a separate program for the younger generation, for which we will use a particularly popular Greek term: Mentor. The Mentor program will be one of the pillars of my presidency,” Dr. Dangas emphasized.

SCAI currently has in its ranks 4,500 registered members from 100 different countries dedicated to medical advancement and lifesaving care for adults and children with cardiovascular disease.

More information is available online: https://scai.org/.