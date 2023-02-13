DOP Ottawa Euphrosyne Chapter 292 Hosts Movie Night

General News

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Daughters of Penelope Euphrosyne Chapter 292 hosted a movie appreciation night for donors on February 3. The event was a great way to spend a frigid winter night and was hosted by Cathy Makris at SoHo Champagne’s theater room. The 16 guests were treated to popcorn, chocolates, and wine. Cathy’s birthday was also celebrated with surprise chocolate cake and champagne. The lucky winner of the random drawing for a complimentary seat at a future movie night was Irene Aimoniotis. The ladies had fun being together and catching up with each other. The chapter thanks everyone for their donations and support.