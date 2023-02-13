x

February 13, 2023

DOP Ottawa Euphrosyne Chapter 292 Hosts Movie Night

February 13, 2023
By The National Herald
DOP Ottawa Movie Night
Ottawa Daughters of Penelope Euphrosyne Chapter 292 hosted their movie night on February 3 at SoHo Champagne’s theater room. Photo: Courtesy of DOP

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Daughters of Penelope Euphrosyne Chapter 292 hosted a movie appreciation night for donors on February 3. The event was a great way to spend a frigid winter night and was hosted by Cathy Makris at SoHo Champagne’s theater room. The 16 guests were treated to popcorn, chocolates, and wine. Cathy’s birthday was also celebrated with surprise chocolate cake and champagne. The lucky winner of the random drawing for a complimentary seat at a future movie night was Irene Aimoniotis. The ladies had fun being together and catching up with each other. The chapter thanks everyone for their donations and support.

Left to right: Cathy Makris and Jenny Papadopoulos at the Ottawa Daughters of Penelope Euphrosyne Chapter 292 movie night. Photo: Courtesy of DOP
Guests enjoyed popcorn and wine at the Ottawa Daughters of Penelope Euphrosyne Chapter 292’s movie night. Photo: Courtesy of DOP

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

