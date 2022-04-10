x

April 10, 2022

DOP Meandros Chapter 168 Supports the Canadian Brain Tumour Walk

April 10, 2022
By The National Herald
DOPVirtualAfternoonTea2
The Daughters of Penelope Meandros Chapter 168 held a virtual Afternoon Tea on April 3. Photo: Fotini Caragiannis

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – On April 3, the Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Meandros Chapter 168 held a virtual Afternoon Tea. The proceeds of the event went to the DOP local chapter and the Canadian Brain Tumour Foundation’s Team in Memory of Ari. To date, they have raised $1,258.75 towards the Canadian Brain Tumour Foundation.

The virtual fundraiser was fun and educational. Sister Linda Barnett from Hamilton, Ontario, owner and founder of the Travelling Tea Room, explained the history of tea.

Attendees also learned about the tradition of afternoon tea, the different types of teas, and how to brew the perfect cup.

Among the guests were DOP District 21 Governor Linda Belba, AHEPA District 6 Lt. Governor Chris Pappis, District 23 Treasurer Eleni Agas, Maids of Athena District 23 Secretary Cristina Saaverda-Mamounis, Past DOP Canadian President Betty Drakontaidis, and Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent Emmanuella Lambropoulos.

You can support the Canadian Brain Tumour Walk “Team in Memory of Ari” online: https://bit.ly/3JolVuo.

Slides highlighted the presentation by Linda Barnett, owner and founder of the Travelling Tea Room. Photo: Fotini Caragiannis

