DOP Honors Kosterina Founder Mountanos with Inaugural Award at Conference

The Daughters of Penelope Spirit of Penelope Award was presented to Kosterina Founder and CEO Katerina Mountanos. Photo: Daughters of Penelope

WATERBURY, CT – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP), a preeminent international service organization for women of Hellenic heritage and Philhellenes, honored entrepreneur Katerina Mountanos, founder and CEO of Kosterina, at the DOP Zone I Sisterhood Conference, held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on March 18.

DOP Grand President Georgette Boulegeris presented Mountanos with the inaugural DOP Spirit of Penelope Award. The award serves to honor women who exemplify dignity, perseverance, creativity, and inspire and empower women.

Mountanos is the founder and CEO of Kosterina, a Mediterranean lifestyle brand centered around high-antioxidant, extra virgin olive oil from her native home in Southern Greece.

“We are honored to have Katerina as our first honoree of the Spirit of Penelope Award,” Boulegeris said. “She truly exemplifies the essence of the award as we envisioned it with her proven ability to inspire and empower women throughout her career. We wish her much continued success.”

Daughters of Penelope Global Headquarters, Grand Treasurer Antoinette Zachariades, Grand Governor Zone I Marianne Boutsioulis, and the Sisters of Yankee District 7 hosted the award presentation and conference.

The conference featured presentations and breakout sessions by Daughters of Penelope Grand Lodge officers to discuss the organization’s goals and membership objectives. Officers who presented included: Grand President Boulegeris, Grand Vice President Marianthi Treppiedi, Grand Secretary Margaret Dritsas, Grand Treasurer MarousisZachariades, Grand Governor Zone I Boutsioulis, Grand Governor Zone II Patty Didik, Grand Governor Zone IV Robbie Jackson, Grand Governor Zone V Nicki Douklias, and Grand Advisor to the Maids of Athena Effie Kirkiles.

DOP members from New England to the Mid-Atlantic attended with representation from: Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia.

Also, the Maids of Athena, junior auxiliary to the Daughters of Penelope, participated and held a separate Maid to Lead conference.

About Kosterina

The mission of Kosterina is to help people lead a longer, more delicious life. The brand’s ethos was inspired by the Blue Zones—the areas of the world that have higher than average population of people who live to 100. The Kosterina product lineup currently includes their signature high-antioxidant extra virgin olive oil, authentic vinegars, premium dark chocolate bars and skin care all made with extra virgin olive oil. For more information, please visit www.kosterina.com.

About the Daughters of Penelope

Founded in San Francisco in 1929, the Daughters of Penelope (DOP) is the first women’s organization of its kind established in the United States. It is an affiliate organization of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA).

The mission of the DOP is to promote the ancient Greek ideals of Hellenism, Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, and Family and Individual Excellence. For more information about the DOP, or any of its programs or projects, please visit www.daughtersofpenelope.org.